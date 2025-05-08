How to correct details in your PAN card
What's the story
Correcting errors on your Permanent Account Number (PAN) card is extremely important to keep your financial records correct.
Thankfully, the online process for making these corrections is pretty simple and can be done from the comfort of your home.
Here, we have a step-by-step guide to help you through the online correction process easily.
Portal access
Accessing the official portal
To start with the correction process, go to the official website for PAN services.
Check whether you are on a secure and legitimate site; look for security indicators like "https" in the URL.
Once there, look for options for correcting/updating PAN card. This portal will be your main place for submitting the request for correction and tracking its progress.
Form completion
Filling out correction form
Find and complete the online form dedicated to PAN card corrections.
Enter correct details like name, date of birth, and any other information that needs updating.
Recheck all entries before submitting to prevent more discrepancies.
The form will take you through every section, making sure all the required fields are filled accurately.
Document submission
Uploading required documents
After filling out the form, have digital copies of supporting documents ready to validate your corrections.
This can be identification proof or address proof, depending on what you need to update.
Make sure scanned copies are clear and legible before uploading them onto the portal as per instructions given at the time of form submission.
Fee payment
Payment of processing fee
A nominal fee has to be paid to process PAN card corrections online.
Use available payment methods like net banking or credit/debit cards to complete this transaction securely through the portal itself, without having to rely on external links or third-party sites involved in the payment processing stages.
Status check
Tracking application status
After submission of your application and fee payment, you will receive a confirmation on your email or SMS.
Use the reference number provided to track the status of your application.
Regular updates will be sent until final approval is granted.
This means your PAN card corrections have been processed and completed successfully, without any hassle.