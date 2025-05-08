What's the story

Following rising tensions at the Indo-Pak border, the Indian and Punjab governments have ordered a complete blackout in the Gurdaspur district.

The order, from May 8, 2025, till further orders, is issued under the Civil Defence Act of 1968.

The blackout will be observed daily from 9:00pm to 5:00am.

However, Central Jail Gurdaspur and hospitals have been exempted, but they have to keep their windows closed during the time.