Complete blackout in Punjab's Gurdaspur from 9:00pm-5:00am starting today
What's the story
Following rising tensions at the Indo-Pak border, the Indian and Punjab governments have ordered a complete blackout in the Gurdaspur district.
The order, from May 8, 2025, till further orders, is issued under the Civil Defence Act of 1968.
The blackout will be observed daily from 9:00pm to 5:00am.
However, Central Jail Gurdaspur and hospitals have been exempted, but they have to keep their windows closed during the time.
Cross-border conflict
Pakistan retaliates after India's Operation Sindoor
The blackout follows India's Operation Sindoor, which hit and destroyed nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan.
In response, Pakistan tried to hit several military targets across Northern and Western India on May 7 using drones and missiles.
However, they were successfully neutralized by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defense systems.
Counterattack
Indian Air Force responds to Pakistani drone and missile strikes
Gurdaspur, lying in the center of the Bari Doab between the Beas and Ravi rivers, is the district where Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir meet.
It serves as the entryway to Jammu and beyond, to the Kashmir Valley.
It also acts as the gateway to Kangra valley, where two important dams, Ranjit Sagar on the Ravi and Pong on the Beas, are located.
Rajasthan has also been placed under full alert mode.