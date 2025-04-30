India warns Pakistan against unprovoked firing during phone call
What's the story
The director general of military operations for India and Pakistan talked over the hotline on Tuesday to discuss the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan, ANI reported, citing defense sources.
During the call, India warned Pakistan against the unprovoked violations along the Line of Control (LoC).
Since the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire on the International Border and resorted to unprovoked firing for six straight days.
Cross-border tensions
Ceasefire violations and retaliatory measures
A defense spokesperson confirmed more small arms firing by the Pakistan Army from their posts across Baramulla and Kupwara districts as well as across the Pargwal Sector on Tuesday night.
The Indian Army responded "appropriately" to provocations, the spokesman added.
Pakistan on Wednesday said it has "credible intelligence" that India intends to launch military action against it in the "next 24-36 hours on the pretext of baseless and concocted allegations of involvement in the Pahalgam incident."
Strategic meetings
Prime Minister Modi's response and military readiness
PM Narendra Modi , who has vowed to punish the Pahalgam attackers, chaired a number of important meetings on Wednesday, including one with the Cabinet Committee on Security — India's top decision-making body on national security matters.
At one of the meetings, he gave "complete operational freedom" to the armed forces to determine the "mode, targets, and timing" of India's military response to the Pahalgam attack.
He reaffirmed India's commitment to fighting terrorism and unwavering confidence in its armed forces.
Diplomatic fallout
Diplomatic measures and Pakistan's response
India has already launched a string of diplomatic measures against Pakistan after the attack.
It has revoked visas and announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty — an agreement regulating shared water from six rivers in the Indus system.
In retaliation, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian airlines and threatened to suspend all bilateral agreements, including the Simla pact which recognizes December 17, 1971's ceasefire line as the LoC.