The director general of military operations for India and Pakistan talked over the hotline on Tuesday to discuss the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan, ANI reported, citing defense sources.

During the call, India warned Pakistan against the unprovoked violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

Since the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire on the International Border and resorted to unprovoked firing for six straight days.