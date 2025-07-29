Who was Shane Tamura—gunman who killed 4 in New York

A tragic shooting incident occurred at a high-rise corporate building in midtown Manhattan on Monday evening. The shooter, identified as 27-year-old Shane Devon Tamura from Las Vegas , died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Four people were killed in the incident, including New York City police officer Didarul Islam and three civilians. Another person was critically injured during the attack. The shooting took place at 345 Park Ave., home to investment firm Blackstone, NFL headquarters, and KPMG.

Victim tribute Officer Islam was expecting his 3rd child Officer Islam, who was stationed at the 47th Precinct in the Bronx, was expecting his third child. He had joined the NYPD three and a half years ago after immigrating from Bangladesh. "He was doing what he does best, and all members of the police department carry out," Mayor Eric Adams said about Islam's sacrifice.

Suspect profile Shooter Tamura described as 'class clown' Tamura was seen entering the building wearing dark clothes and sunglasses, carrying what appeared to be a large firearm. Caleb Clarke, a former classmate of Tamura's from California, described him as "the biggest goofball in the world" and a "class clown." Clarke said he never associated violence with Tamura and was shocked by the incident. However, New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch said that Tamura "has a documented mental health history," even though police were still investigating.

Incident aftermath KPMG headquarters in building; evacuation took place The 27-year-old recently lived in Las Vegas, where he obtained a concealed guns permit from the Las Vegas Police Department. According to records examined by ABC News, he previously received a work card from the Nevada Private Investigators Licensing Board that has now expired. He graduated from high school in the Los Angeles region, where he played competitive football, according to a school representative who talked with ABC News.