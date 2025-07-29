Indian-origin pilot arrested at airport for child sex crimes identified

A Delta Air Lines co-pilot, Rustom Bhagwagar, was arrested on Saturday night at the San Francisco International Airport in the United States . The arrest occurred shortly after Flight 2809 from Minneapolis landed, which was delayed by just under 10 minutes due to fog. Bhagwagar was taken into custody by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department and Homeland Security Investigations agents who stormed to the front of the Boeing 757-300 jet.

Legal proceedings Pilot facing multiple counts of child sex crimes Bhagwagar is facing five counts of oral copulation with a child under the age of 10 and is currently being held at Martinez Detention Facility on $5 million bail. The investigation into Bhagwagar began in April after reports of child sex crimes were received by authorities. A warrant for his arrest was issued after authorities learned he would land at SFO before Saturday's arrest.

Airline statement Delta Airlines responds to the incident Delta Airlines has responded to the incident with a spokesperson saying, "Delta has zero tolerance for unlawful conduct and will fully cooperate with law enforcement." The airline said it is "appalled by reports of the charges related to the arrest" and confirmed that Bhagwagar has been suspended pending further investigation. The investigation into Bhagwagar's alleged crimes is still ongoing.