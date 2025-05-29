Savarkar defamation: Rahul Gandhi claims complainant is relative of Godse
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has filed an application in a Pune court, alleging that Satyaki Savarkar, the complainant in the Vinayak Savarkar defamation case, hid crucial family ties.
The case revolves around Gandhi's remarks during a speech in London.
In his speech, Gandhi claimed that Savarkar wrote about an incident where he and his friends assaulted a Muslim man and felt happy afterward.
Refuting the claims, Satyaki filed a defamation complaint, accusing Gandhi of making "fictitious" statements about his grandfather.
Allegations detailed
Gandhi's application claims Savarkar's anti-Muslim views
In his counter plea, filed through advocate Milind Pawar, Gandhi claimed that Satyaki is the son of Ashok Savarkar, the nephew of Savarkar.
This connection wasn't disclosed in Satyaki's complaint.
Satyaki also hid the fact that his mother, Himani, was the daughter of Gopal Godse, the brother of Nathuram Godse, both of whom were convicted for assassinating Mahatma Gandhi.
The application also alleges that Savarkar held anti-Muslim views and saw Muslims as potential traitors in the Indian police and military.
Application
Concealment of material fact a serious issue: Plea
"The complainant has deliberately, systematically and very brilliantly avoided and suppressed disclosing the family tree from his maternal side. This is one of the most important issue in the instant case to decide merits finally before commencement to record the plea," the application states.
"The suppression or concealment of a material fact from the court is a serious issue considered as a fraud on the court and can lead to either dismissal of the case or denial of a relief."
Ancestry verification
Gandhi's lawyer seeks verification of Satyaki's maternal ancestry
Gandhi's lawyer Pawar has now sought verification of Satyaki's maternal ancestry from the Godse family.
If Satyaki doesn't voluntarily submit this information, Pawar has asked Vishrambaug police station to verify Himani's family background and submit a report to the court.
The case has been pending since January 10, with Satyaki seeking access to the book cited by Gandhi during his speech.
Advocate Sangram Kolhatkar, representing Satyaki, argued that Gandhi's remarks were fictitious and not based on any writings of Savarkar.