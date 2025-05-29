What's the story

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has filed an application in a Pune court, alleging that Satyaki Savarkar, the complainant in the Vinayak Savarkar defamation case, hid crucial family ties.

The case revolves around Gandhi's remarks during a speech in London.

In his speech, Gandhi claimed that Savarkar wrote about an incident where he and his friends assaulted a Muslim man and felt happy afterward.

Refuting the claims, Satyaki filed a defamation complaint, accusing Gandhi of making "fictitious" statements about his grandfather.