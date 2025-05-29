What's the story

Diljit Dosanjh is set to join the cast of Border 2 in early June, reported Pinkvilla.

The film, directed by Anurag Singh, also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty.

Dosanjh will reportedly begin shooting for his role on June 10 and wrap up by August 10.

The actioner is scheduled to release on Republic Day weekend in January 2026.