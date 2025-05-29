Diljit Dosanjh to join 'Border 2' shoot from June
What's the story
Diljit Dosanjh is set to join the cast of Border 2 in early June, reported Pinkvilla.
The film, directed by Anurag Singh, also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty.
Dosanjh will reportedly begin shooting for his role on June 10 and wrap up by August 10.
The actioner is scheduled to release on Republic Day weekend in January 2026.
Role details
Dosanjh's role in 'Border 2' revealed
A source told the portal, "Diljit Dosanjh plays a very interesting part in Border, bringing in the heart to the tale of the 1971 war between India and Pakistan."
The actor will reportedly film his scenes with Deol first, followed by Dhawan.
"Diljit has powerful moments with Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, as also Ahan Shetty. There's also a strong backstory to his role," added the source.
Film details
'Border 2' features a reimagined version of 'Sandese Aate Hai'
Border 2 is a sequel to the 1997 hit film Border, and it is being called the biggest war film in Indian cinema. Like its predecessor, this film will also be set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan War.
The makers are recreating the iconic song Sandese Aate Hai for Border 2 as well, with vocals by Sonu Nigam and Arijit Singh.