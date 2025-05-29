What's the story

Maddock Films, in association with producer Dinesh Vijan and director Tushar Jalota, has dropped the first look for the much-awaited romantic drama Param Sundari.

Starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in their first on-screen pairing, the film will hit theaters on July 25.

The movie promises a unique love story set against stunning visuals that blend North and South Indian cultures.