'Param Sundari' first-look: Janhvi-Sidharth's chemistry steals the show
What's the story
Maddock Films, in association with producer Dinesh Vijan and director Tushar Jalota, has dropped the first look for the much-awaited romantic drama Param Sundari.
Starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in their first on-screen pairing, the film will hit theaters on July 25.
The movie promises a unique love story set against stunning visuals that blend North and South Indian cultures.
Film details
'Param Sundari' promises rich narrative and intense performances
The first look of Param Sundari has already generated excitement among fans. The chemistry between Kapoor and Malhotra is palpable, with their raw performances blending intensity and innocence.
It explores a romantic tale that transcends regional barriers; we get glimpses of passion, laughter, and difficulties in the short clip.
The music by Sonu Nigam is also expected to be a major highlight.
To recall, this teaser was launched theatrically first, alongside Maddock's other release, Bhool Chuk Maaf.
Check out the first look here
Where North’s fire meets South’s grace, it calls for the biggest love story of the year! 💖— Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) May 29, 2025
Dinesh Vijan presents Param Sundari, a love story directed by Tushar Jalota, coming to cinemas on 25th July 2025.#ParamSundari first look out now.
🔗 - https://t.co/N8zbhUpnQG pic.twitter.com/qp8QefT107