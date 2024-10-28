2024 iMac with M4 chip, Apple Intelligence launched in India
Apple has launched a refreshed version of its 24-inch iMac in India, sporting the latest 3nm M4 chip and a gorgeous 4.5K Retina display. This new model supports Apple Intelligence features, just like other recent computers running on an Apple Silicon chipset. The company has also updated its Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad accessories with a Type-C port.
Pricing and availability
The base model of the iMac, with an 8-core CPU, an 8-core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 256GB of storage costs ₹1,34,900. Variants with a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, in 16GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB versions cost ₹1,54,900 and ₹1,74,900, respectively. The range-topping model with 24GB/1TB, and the same 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU is priced at ₹1,94,900. It can be pre-ordered in a range of colors like Blue, Green, Orange, Pink, Purple, Silver and Yellow. The sale will start on November 8.
A look at the specifications
The new 2024 iMac flaunts a 24-inch 4.5K (4,480x2,250 pixels) Retina display with a peak brightness level of 500-nits. It runs on the macOS Sequoia operating system. Apple has also enhanced the 12MP front-facing camera with 'Center Stage' and 1080p video recording support. Notably, the M4 chip on this device is based on TSMC's 3nm technology.
Connectivity and audio features
The new iMac offers support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, up to four Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It can also be configured with a gigabit ethernet port. The machine works with Apple's latest Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad accessories, refreshed with a USB Type-C port. It also packs a 6-speaker setup supporting Spatial Audio (with Dolby Atmos content) and three-mic array with directional beamforming for an enhanced user experience.