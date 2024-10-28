Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple's 2024 iMac, equipped with an M4 chip and Apple Intelligence, is now available in India.

The device boasts a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, runs on macOS Sequoia, and features a 12MP front-facing camera with enhanced video recording.

It supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and comes with a range of accessories, including Apple's latest Magic Keyboard with Touch ID.

The iMac is available in a variety of colors and configurations, with prices starting at ₹1,34,900.

The sale will start on November 8

2024 iMac with M4 chip, Apple Intelligence launched in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:33 pm Oct 28, 202410:33 pm

What's the story Apple has launched a refreshed version of its 24-inch iMac in India, sporting the latest 3nm M4 chip and a gorgeous 4.5K Retina display. This new model supports Apple Intelligence features, just like other recent computers running on an Apple Silicon chipset. The company has also updated its Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad accessories with a Type-C port.

Cost

Pricing and availability

The base model of the iMac, with an 8-core CPU, an 8-core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 256GB of storage costs ₹1,34,900. Variants with a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, in 16GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB versions cost ₹1,54,900 and ₹1,74,900, respectively. The range-topping model with 24GB/1TB, and the same 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU is priced at ₹1,94,900. It can be pre-ordered in a range of colors like Blue, Green, Orange, Pink, Purple, Silver and Yellow. The sale will start on November 8.

Tech specs

A look at the specifications

The new 2024 iMac flaunts a 24-inch 4.5K (4,480x2,250 pixels) Retina display with a peak brightness level of 500-nits. It runs on the macOS Sequoia operating system. Apple has also enhanced the 12MP front-facing camera with 'Center Stage' and 1080p video recording support. Notably, the M4 chip on this device is based on TSMC's 3nm technology.

User experience

Connectivity and audio features

The new iMac offers support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, up to four Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It can also be configured with a gigabit ethernet port. The machine works with Apple's latest Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad accessories, refreshed with a USB Type-C port. It also packs a 6-speaker setup supporting Spatial Audio (with Dolby Atmos content) and three-mic array with directional beamforming for an enhanced user experience.