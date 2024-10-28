Summarize Simplifying... In short The China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) has developed the world's first nuclear radiation-detecting chip that can be fitted on smartphones.

Despite its small size, the chip can efficiently measure a wide range of radiation doses and operates on extremely low power.

This breakthrough comes amid US sanctions on semiconductor providers to China, showcasing CNNC's technological prowess.

The chip is small enough to fit in phones and drones

World's first nuclear radiation-detecting chip can be fitted on smartphones

By Akash Pandey 07:23 pm Oct 28, 2024

What's the story China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), a state-owned enterprise, has announced the start of mass production for a one-of-a-kind chip that can detect radiation. It can be integrated into smartphones. The groundbreaking semiconductor technology can detect X-ray and gamma radiation, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The company announced the news in an official statement on its WeChat channel.

Versatility

Chip's radiation detection capabilities and potential applications

The innovative chip developed by CNNC can measure dose rates of X-ray and gamma radiation, ranging from 100 nanoSievert/hour to 10 milliSievert/hour. This broad range makes it suitable for use in a variety of environments for monitoring radiation doses. These include nuclear-related workplaces such as reactors and weapon plants, as well as natural areas in proximity to radiation zones.

Efficiency

Compact size and power efficiency

Despite being compact at just 15mm x 15mm x 3mm, the performance of the chip is not compromised. CNNC compares its efficiency with that of a Geiger-Muller counter. The small size enables it to be integrated into smartphones or attached to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones. These devices can then be used as smart tools to measure radiation at desired locations.

Performance

Chip's energy detection range and low power consumption

The chip can detect energies ranging from 50 kiloelectron volt to two mega electron-volt, all while running on extremely low power of one milliwatt. This would make it even more usable in a number of applications without consuming much power. CNNC has handled the entire development process of this chip, from design and testing to mass production, in-house with its team of engineers.

Market impact

China's semiconductor breakthrough amid US sanctions

This development is especially important considering the US sanctions on companies providing semiconductors and AI chips to China. Despite the roadblocks, CNNC has managed to lead the charge with this cutting-edge technology. Earlier this year, analysts had predicted that China could overtake the US in critical areas like semiconductors, electric vehicles (EVs), quantum computing, nuclear power, and material science.