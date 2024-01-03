U-Tec introduces world's first fingerprint smart lock with Matter-over-Thread support

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:39 am Jan 03, 202411:39 am

The device will be showcased at CES 2024

US-based U-Tec, a smart lock manufacturer, has unveiled the Ultraloq Bolt Fingerprint Matter. It is the first deadbolt smart lock with a fingerprint reader that supports Matter-over-Thread. This innovative device aims to tackle two major smart lock issues: poor battery life and connectivity. The low-power mesh network, Thread, helps extend battery life, while the new smart home standard, Matter, allows for secure connections across various platforms.

What is Matter?

Matter is a smart home interoperability standard that provides a common language for connected devices. Using it, they can communicate locally within your home without requiring a cloud connection. Developed by Apple, Samsung, Amazon, and Google, Matter is an open-sourced, IP-based connectivity software layer that is secure, easy to set up, and widely compatible. It supports more than 20 device types and works over Wi-Fi, Thread, as well as ethernet.

Ultraloq Bolt Fingerprint Matter's features and compatibility

Priced at $299 (around Rs. 25,000), the Ultraloq Bolt is compatible with Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Samsung SmartThings, and more through Matter. Users can unlock it using a fingerprint, physical key, or keypad. U-tec's VP, Clark Ruan, announced that the lock will be showcased at CES 2024 in Las Vegas next week. However, he noted that previous U-Bolt locks won't be upgraded to support Matter due to different chip requirements.

Other Ultraloq Bolt models and their launch timelines

U-tec is also launching the Ultraloq Bolt (Wi-Fi) for $249 (roughly Rs. 21,000). It is its first device to support Apple Home via HomeKit, with a release set for late January. The Ultraloq Bolt NFC (Wi-Fi), priced at $249 and launching in April, will be the company's first Apple Home Key smart lock without a fingerprint reader. It will support various platforms through Wi-Fi connectivity.