Summarize Simplifying... In short Realme has launched the GT 7 Pro, India's first smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, promising a 45% boost in CPU performance.

The phone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, a triple rear camera system with 50MP sensors, and a 5,800mAh battery that charges to 100% in just 30 minutes.

It offers up to 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and will receive software updates for three years.

The smartphone is priced at ₹57,000 for the base variant

Realme launches India's first smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

By Mudit Dube 02:11 pm Nov 26, 202402:11 pm

What's the story Realme has officially launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 7 Pro, in India. The new model is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, making it the first phone in India to feature the cutting-edge 3mn chipset. The smartphone is priced at ₹56,999 for the base variant (12GB/256GB) and ₹62,999 for the top-end model (16GB/512GB). It will be available for purchase starting November 29 via Amazon and Realme's official website.

Design and display

Realme GT 7 Pro: At a glance

The Realme GT 7 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ content, making for an immersive viewing experience. The phone's body is made of aluminium, with a glass panel at the back for a premium touch. It also comes with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Performance

Realme GT 7 Pro: Under the hood

The Realme GT 7 Pro is backed by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It boasts a 45% boost in CPU performance and 44% increase in power efficiency over its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen3. The processor is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device runs on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15. It will receive three years of software updates and four years of security patches.

Features

Realme GT 7 Pro: Camera and battery

The Realme GT 7 Pro packs a triple rear camera system, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor, a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto lens, and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide shooter. For selfies and video calls, you get a 16MP front-facing snapper. The India-spec model is backed by a 5,800mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Realme says the handset will charge from 1% to 100% in just half an hour.