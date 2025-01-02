Summarize Simplifying... In short Sajid Khan, once a successful director, faced emotional and financial turmoil following MeToo allegations, even contemplating suicide.

His career came to a standstill, forcing him to sell his house due to lack of earnings.

Despite the hardships, Khan, who admits to a changed approach towards women, hints at a comeback with a new project. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sajid Khan opens up about his struggles post MeToo allegations

'Thought of ending my life': Sajid Khan on MeToo scandal

By Tanvi Gupta 11:12 am Jan 02, 202511:12 am

What's the story Sajid Khan, the acclaimed actor, and director of hits like Housefull and Heyy Babyy, recently broke his silence about the personal and professional impact of #MeToo allegations. In 2018, several women accused him of sexual harassment during the production of Housefull 4. This led to his removal from the project and a halt in his career. Despite being cleared by the Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA), he faced significant emotional distress and financial hardship.

Emotional turmoil

'I had to sell my house...moved to a rented flat'

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Khan opened up about how much he has suffered emotionally. He said, "I thought of ending my life many times in the last 6 years. It's been extremely bad, in the sense that I've been out of work." "Despite getting clearance from IFTDA...I had to sell my house and move to a rented flat because of no earnings."

Financial hardship

Khan's financial struggles and career halt post-allegations

Khan's once flourishing career came to an abrupt halt after the allegations, leaving him to deal with emotional and financial burdens. "I was 14 when I started earning because my dad (actor, producer, and director Kamran Khan) passed away, leaving me and (my sister) Farah Khan with debts." "Today, I wish my mum was alive (Menaka Irani died in 2024) to see me try to get back on my feet," he added.

Personal growth

Khan's changed approach and remorse over past behavior

Khan confessed that he once depended on "offensive humor," believing that "offense is the best defense." But now he claims to have become more restrained. "I've learned the hard way. I never disrespected women, and I never will. My mother raised me to believe in gender equality. I didn't realize my words would make me pay such a huge price," he said.

Family impact

Khan's mother's health and his future plans

Khan feels the stress of worrying about him contributed to his mother Irani's failing health and passing away. Recounting his mother's reaction to his exit from Housefull 4, Khan revealed that he kept the truth from her for 10 days to protect her health. "I was worried she'd have a heart attack if she found out." Despite all this, Khan hinted at a return to direction with an upcoming project, indicating his resolve to move on.