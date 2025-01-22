What to expect from Mel Gibson's directorial comeback, 'Flight Risk'
What's the story
Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson is returning to the director's chair after a nine-year-long break. The last time Gibson directed a film was the critically acclaimed 2016 war drama Hacksaw Ridge.
Now, he's entering uncharted territory with an action thriller called Flight Risk.
The film is scheduled to be released in theaters this Friday.
Know all about it before that.
Distribution details
'Flight Risk' to have an exclusive theatrical release
Flight Risk will be exclusively released in theaters by distributor Lionsgate. This means viewers wishing to watch the film at home will have to wait for its streaming debut.
Typically, Lionsgate's major titles are made available on Lionsgate Play in India, after their theatrical run concludes. However, other OTT biggies can also buy rights for Flight Risk.
Or, Amazon Prime Video can bring the film on a rent basis.
Film rating
'Flight Risk' is rated 'A' in India
The Motion Picture Association (MPA) has rated Flight Risk R for "violence and language." In India, it is rated 'A' for 'adults only.'
The film has a runtime of 91 minutes, making it the shortest movie that Gibson has directed so far.
An official trailer for Flight Risk is also available, quickly diving into the action and clearly establishing its high-concept premise.
Synopsis and stars
Plot and cast of 'Flight Risk'
The official synopsis for Flight Risk reads: "A pilot transports an Air Marshal accompanying a fugitive to trial. As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem."
The film boasts of a strong lead trio in Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery, and Topher Grace.
Wahlberg plays a villainous pilot in this film, a departure from his usual roles.
Director-actor duo
Gibson and Wahlberg's collaboration in 'Flight Risk'
Flight Risk also marks the continuation of a successful collaboration between Gibson and Wahlberg, which began in 2017.
The duo has previously worked together in the holiday comedy sequel Daddy's Home 2 and the religious biopic Father Stu.
Now, they are teaming up again for Flight Risk, with Gibson directing and Wahlberg starring in a lead role.