'Sky Force' to 'Ramayana': Top movies to watch this week
What's the story
January is nearly over and filmmakers are promising a diverse range of films to end the year's first month with.
The lineup includes Akshay Kumar's highly anticipated movie Sky Force and Mammootty's mystery thriller Dominic and The Ladies' Purse.
These films represent a variety of genres and languages, ensuring there is something for every cinema enthusiast.
Here are the details about these upcoming releases.
Mystery thriller
'Dominic and The Ladies' Purse' marks Gautham Menon's Malayalam debut
Dominic and The Ladies' Purse is a mystery thriller and Gautham Vasudev Menon's directorial debut in Malayalam cinema.
The film follows Dominic (Mammootty), a disgraced ex-cop turned detective, who takes on a seemingly simple case of finding a purse's owner. This plunges him into a dark web of missing persons, murder, and the mysterious dancer Nandhita (Sushmitha Bhat).
Starring Mammootty, Gokul Suresh, Lena, Siddique, Vijay Babu, and Viji Venkatesh; it releases on Thursday.
Comedy-drama
'Bottle Radha' and 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama'
Bottle Radha, a Dhinakaran Sivalingam-directed comedy-drama, releases on Friday. The film follows the redemption journey of a mason who loses his loved ones to alcoholism. It stars Guru Somasundaram and Sanchana Natarajan in lead roles.
Meanwhile, Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama, an anime adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana, will also be released on January 24. This Indo-Japanese collaboration saw over 450 artists using nearly 100K hand-drawn cells and will be re-released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.
War film
'Sky Force' and 'Flight Risk' to hit theaters too
Sky Force, a historical war film directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, will be released on January 24. The film shows India's retaliatory attack on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965.
It features Kumar, Veer Pahariya (in his acting debut), Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur.
Mel Gibson's action thriller Flight Risk will also be released on the same day. The movie features Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery, and Topher Grace in lead roles.
Mystery thriller
'Rudhra Garuda Purana' joins the week's release schedule
Rudhra Garuda Purana, a mystery thriller film directed by KS Nandeesh, will also hit theaters this week on Friday.
Loosely inspired by Pan Am Flight 914, an urban legend about a plane that disappeared in 1955 and reappeared three decades later, the Kannada film stars Rishi and Priyanka Kumar in lead roles, along with Vinod Alva, Avinash, Prabhakar, and Shivaraj KR Pete.
The movie was initially slated for release on December 27 but was postponed for undisclosed reasons.