What's the story

Renowned playback singer, Arijit Singh, was recently awarded the prestigious Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian music.

Born on April 25, 1987, in Murshidabad, West Bengal to a musically inclined family, Singh started formal classical music training at the tender age of three.

His mother and maternal aunt, both accomplished singers, played a key role in nurturing his early musical talent.

Today, every music lover knows Singh's name, let's see how he reached here.