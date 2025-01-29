Humble beginnings to Padma Shri: Charting Arijit Singh's journey
What's the story
Renowned playback singer, Arijit Singh, was recently awarded the prestigious Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian music.
Born on April 25, 1987, in Murshidabad, West Bengal to a musically inclined family, Singh started formal classical music training at the tender age of three.
His mother and maternal aunt, both accomplished singers, played a key role in nurturing his early musical talent.
Today, every music lover knows Singh's name, let's see how he reached here.
Career ascent
Singh first rose to fame in 2005 after appearing on the reality show Fame Gurukul.
Although he didn't win, he continued to work hard and eventually found success as a music programmer and assistant.
His big break came with the song Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 (2013), catapulting him to stardom.
A linguistic wizard, Singh has sung over 300 songs in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, etc.
Award and hits
Singh started his Bollywood music career with the 2011 film Murder 2. After more than a decade as a top male singer, he has been awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award.
His most popular Bollywood songs include Tum Hi Ho, Lutt Putt Gaya, Chaleya, O Sajni Re, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, and Kesariya.
In Bengali cinema, Singh is famous for crooning Bojhena Shey Bojhena, Bhalobashar Morshum, Egiye De, Mon Majhi Re, and Parbona, among others.
Financial success
Reports estimate Singh's net worth to be around ₹414 crore, earned from music, live performances, brand endorsements, and song royalties.
His assets include four houses in Mumbai's Versova area, worth around ₹9 crore, which he bought in one go in 2020.
He also owns luxury cars such as a Range Rover Vogue (₹1.8-4 crore), a Hummer H3 (around ₹70 lakh), and a Mercedes Benz (₹57 lakh-₹1.5 crore).