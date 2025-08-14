Aamir Khan cuts 'Sitaare Zameen...' YouTube price for Independence Day
What's the story
Aamir Khan is going to celebrate Independence Day by cutting the YouTube rental fee for his latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par. The actor has announced that the movie will be available for rent at ₹50 instead of the usual ₹100 on YouTube for a limited time. By lowering the price, Khan is not only expanding his reach but also making premium content accessible to those who may have otherwise skipped a rental.
Announcement
You can rent the film for ₹50 until Sunday
Khan took to social media to announce the reduced YouTube rental fee for Sitaare Zameen Par. In a video, he urged his fans to watch the film with their families during the Independence Day weekend. The caption read, "This Independence Day weekend, Watch Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube for only ₹50." The film is currently not streaming on any OTT platform but can only be watched on YouTube.
Film's reception
More about the film
Sitaare Zameen Par, which was released earlier this year, has earned acclaim for its heartfelt storytelling, compelling performances, and inspiring message. The movie delves into themes of friendship, empathy, and personal growth, making it an ideal choice for families this holiday season. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film is a spiritual successor to Khan's 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par.
Film's plot
Here's what happens in 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
The film centers on Gulshan Arora (Khan), a hot-headed and temperamental basketball coach. As part of a disciplinary assignment, he has to train a team of adults with intellectual disabilities. Initially seeing this as punishment, Gulshan's perspective gradually changes as he embarks on an emotional adventure of empathy, acceptance, and personal growth. It is the official Hindi remake of the acclaimed Spanish film Campeones.