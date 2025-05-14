Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' to now release on July 4
What's the story
Vijay Deverakonda's much-anticipated film, Kingdom, has been moved to July 4.
Deverakonda himself announced the new release date on social media, sharing a picture with director Gowtam Tinnanuri on Wednesday.
The decision to postpone the release was due to the current socio-political climate of the country, which makes it difficult to hold promotional activities for the action thriller.
Film's vision
'Kingdom' makers aim for 'creative excellence and spirit'
The makers of Kingdom said they believe the decision to push the release will help them present the film with "creative excellence and spirit." They also thanked the audience for their support and enthusiasm.
The film is expected to show Deverakonda in a rugged avatar, oozing power and pride, after a major physical transformation for his role.
It was set for a May 30 release before.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
#Kingdom— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 14, 2025
July 04, 2025.
Will see you in the cinemas :) pic.twitter.com/uQUjpngygD
Film details
'Kingdom' is directed by Tinnanuri, produced by Naga Vamsi
Directed by Tinnanuri, Kingdom is produced by Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.
The film's music is by Anirudh Ravichander, who recently dropped the first single from the movie, Hridayam Lopala.
The track has been received well by the audiences and showcases Deverakonda and female lead Bhagyashree Borse's scintillating chemistry, which has only added to the excitement.