This remark comes after the previous controversy where Bidhuri accused Atishi of changing her surname and father.

On January 6, he had said, "Atishi, who was Marlena, is now Singh. She has even changed her father."

To recall, Atishi dropped her surname 'Marlena' in 2018 due to political concerns.

'Marlena' was a combination of Marx and Lenin, reflecting her parents' ideology. She chose to use only her first name.