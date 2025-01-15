'Hirni jaisi...': BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri targets Delhi CM Atishi again
What's the story
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramesh Bidhuri has once again courted controversy with his remarks targeting Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.
At a rally in Delhi, he compared Atishi to a "hirni" or deer, stating that she never met people in the last four years, but now that the election is approaching, she is running after votes like a deer runs in the forest.
This is the third time this month that Bidhuri has courted controversy.
Surname dispute
Bidhuri's previous controversy over Atishi's surname
This remark comes after the previous controversy where Bidhuri accused Atishi of changing her surname and father.
On January 6, he had said, "Atishi, who was Marlena, is now Singh. She has even changed her father."
To recall, Atishi dropped her surname 'Marlena' in 2018 due to political concerns.
'Marlena' was a combination of Marx and Lenin, reflecting her parents' ideology. She chose to use only her first name.
Party reactions
AAP and BJP respond to Bidhuri's remarks
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit back hard at Bidhuri's comments.
Party chief Arvind Kejriwal accused BJP leaders of crossing limits and abusing the Delhi CM. He said the people of Delhi won't tolerate such insults.
Meanwhile, Delhi BJP media department head Praveen Shankar Kapoor advised political leaders to refrain from making personal comments related to gender or family.
Personal impact
Atishi expresses distress over Bidhuri's remarks
Speaking at an earlier press conference, Atishi said she was pained by Bidhuri's comments about her father.
She said, "I want to tell Ramesh Bidhuri, that my father was a teacher throughout his life...now he is so ill that he can't even walk without help."
The Delhi assembly elections will be held in a single phase on February 5, and vote counting will take place on February 8.