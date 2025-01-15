What's the story

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has accused Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat of treason.

The accusation came after Bhagwat's remarks that India got "true independence" only after the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Gandhi slammed Bhagwat's comments as an attack on India's Constitution and an insult to freedom fighters.