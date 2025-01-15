Rahul accuses Bhagwat of treason, says Congress fighting 'Indian state'
What's the story
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has accused Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat of treason.
The accusation came after Bhagwat's remarks that India got "true independence" only after the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Gandhi slammed Bhagwat's comments as an attack on India's Constitution and an insult to freedom fighters.
Remarks criticized
Gandhi criticizes Bhagwat's remarks on India's independence
Gandhi made these remarks while inaugurating the new All India Congress Committee headquarters in Delhi.
He stressed that Bhagwat's statement belittles India's independence in 1947.
"To say that India did not get independence in 1947 is an insult to every single Indian," he said.
Bhagwat had said that India, which faced enemy attacks for centuries, witnessed its true independence on Ayodhya Ram Temple's consecration day.
"We had independence, but it had not been established," he claimed.
Institutions captured
Gandhi alleges BJP and RSS have captured national institutions
Gandhi also slammed the BJP and RSS for allegedly capturing national institutions.
He said, "Do not think that we are fighting a fair fight. If you believe that we are fighting a political organization called the BJP or RSS, you have not understood what is going on. The BJP and the RSS have captured every single institution of our country."
The BJP hit back by calling Gandhi's remarks anti-national.
Counterattack launched
BJP leaders retaliate against Gandhi's accusations
In retaliation to Gandhi's charges, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have hit back.
BJP president JP Nadda accused Gandhi of trying to "break India and divide our society."
Nadda said Gandhi's actions are in consonance with forces wanting to weaken India.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked why Gandhi carries a copy of the Constitution if he claims to fight against the Indian State.
Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Gandhi of working against national interests.
Twitter Post
Pradeep Bhandari's post on X
Rahul Gandhi makes its intention clear!— Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) January 15, 2025
He says
* We are fighting the Indian state"
Rahul Gandhi is in remote control of those forces who want to finish the Indian state!
His intentions are against National Interest! pic.twitter.com/amJdGOG4Rn