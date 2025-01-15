What's the story

A complaint has been filed against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Parvesh Verma for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct in New Delhi Assembly Constituency.

The complaint stems from an incident where Verma was allegedly seen distributing shoes to voters within the Valmiki Temple premises.

The complaint was filed by returning officer OP Pandey based on a WhatsApp message by advocate Rajnish Bhaskar, which contained two videos purportedly showing Verma distributing shoes to women voters.