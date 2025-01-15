What's the story

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday responded to potential threats from pro-Khalistan elements, saying that he would leave it up to God.

"God will save me" ("Upar wala bachayega"), he told the media before filing his nomination for the Delhi assembly elections.

Reportedly, intelligence agencies have flagged a possible attack on Kejriwal ahead of these elections.