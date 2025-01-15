'Upar wala bachayega': Kejriwal reacts to 'threats' from pro-Khalistan elements
What's the story
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday responded to potential threats from pro-Khalistan elements, saying that he would leave it up to God.
"God will save me" ("Upar wala bachayega"), he told the media before filing his nomination for the Delhi assembly elections.
Reportedly, intelligence agencies have flagged a possible attack on Kejriwal ahead of these elections.
Response
Kejriwal filed his nomination on Wednesday
"Jako rakhe saiyan maar sake na koye (those protected by God cannot be killed by anyone). One lives as long as their lifeline. The day one's lifeline ends, God calls them," he said, as per ANI.
He went to a temple with his wife Sunita, in the morning before filing his nomination for the New Delhi constituency.
"I have nothing to say about those who think that they can buy Delhiites with....pair of shoes," Kejriwal said after visiting the temple.
Legal proceedings
Kejriwal, Sisodia face prosecution under money laundering act
In another legal development, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to prosecute Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
The charges are under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with allegations of money laundering linked to the now-defunct Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22.
Kejriwal and Sisodia were earlier granted bail by the Supreme Court in related cases.
Political backlash
BJP candidate criticizes Kejriwal's pandemic response
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Parvesh Verma is contesting Kejriwal for the New Delhi seat.
Verma accused Kejriwal of negligence, saying, "While COVID was claiming lives worldwide, Kejriwal was formulating a liquor policy and building his "Sheesh Mahal" (palatial residence)."
He went on to say that Kejriwal focused on constructing his house instead of providing essential aid to Delhi residents during the pandemic.
Delhi will go to the polls on February 5, and results will be declared on February 8.