What's the story

The much-awaited racing drama F1, starring Hollywood star Brad Pitt, debuted its first 10 minutes at CinemaCon.

Director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer presented the movie, which they believed would be "the cinematic event of the summer."

Kosinski and Bruckheimer are no strangers to blockbusters, having previously teamed up for the 2022 billion-dollar success Top Gun: Maverick.

Here's what got us excited.