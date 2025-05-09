'Kantara' makers deny claims of on-set death incident
What's the story
The production team of Kantara: Chapter 1 has refuted allegations that the death of a junior artist took place during the film's shoot.
They said the incident involving 35-year-old MF Kapil happened during his personal time, not on set.
The statement comes after the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) demanded an investigation into Kapil's drowning in the Souparnika river near Kollur, Udupi district.
Twitter Post
Read AICWA's post here
Media Release— All Indian Cine Workers Association (@AICWAOfficial) May 8, 2025
Date: May 8, 2025
Subject: AICWA Demands
Impartial Investigation into the Tragic Death ofJunior Artist MF Kapil on the Set of “Kantara 2 (Chapter-1)”– The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) expresses deep sorrow over the tragic demise of junior… pic.twitter.com/QTDR0wU4v9
Mumbai
Official statement
'Kapil was on a personal trip with his friends...'
Meanwhile, the film's executive producer, Adarsh JA, expressed regret over the incident and clarified that no shooting was on schedule the day of the accident.
"The unfortunate incident did not occur on the film set. Kapil was on a personal trip with his friends when the tragedy struck," he told PTI.
"We urge the public and media to refrain from speculating or linking the incident to our production," he added.
Investigation demand
AICWA still demanded investigation into Kapil's death
Despite the makers' clarification, AICWA has demanded an unbiased probe into Kapil's death.
In a statement shared on X, the body said it was worried about the regular misrepresentation of on-set deaths in the industry.
"In this latest tragedy, the claim of drowning needs to be thoroughly investigated to determine if it is the true cause of death or if there are other factors involved," they said.
Demands made
AICWA has demanded FIR against Rishab Shetty and ₹1cr compensation
AICWA has also requested Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to launch a high-level probe and do justice to Kapil's family.
The association has also asked for an FIR to be filed against lead actor Rishab Shetty and the production house.
Additionally, they have requested ₹1 crore compensation to be given to the deceased's family.