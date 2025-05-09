What's the story

The production team of Kantara: Chapter 1 has refuted allegations that the death of a junior artist took place during the film's shoot.

They said the incident involving 35-year-old MF Kapil happened during his personal time, not on set.

The statement comes after the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) demanded an investigation into Kapil's drowning in the Souparnika river near Kollur, Udupi district.