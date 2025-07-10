Dhanush's 54th film begins production, 'Por Thozhil' director at helm

Renowned music composer GV Prakash Kumar, who has previously collaborated with Dhanush on several successful soundtracks, will be composing the music for this film. Ganesh expressed his excitement about working on the project in a statement. He said, "It's always a pleasure to collaborate with exceptional talent like Dhanush, Vignesh Raja and GV Prakash." "At Vels Film International, we strive to bring meaningful and entertaining cinema to audiences."

Career updates

Dhanush has multiple projects lined up

Dhanush was last seen in the pan-India thriller Kuberaa, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna Akkineni , and Jim Sarbh. He will next appear in Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein and will also play the lead in former president APJ Abdul Kalam in a biopic by Om Raut. The official title and further details of Dhanush's 54th film are yet to be revealed by the makers.