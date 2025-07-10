Dhanush's 54th film begins production, 'Por Thozhil' director at helm
Tamil superstar Dhanush has officially begun production on his 54th feature film, as announced by the makers on Thursday. The project is helmed by Vignesh Raja, known for his acclaimed crime thriller Por Thozhil. Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International is bankrolling this venture. The production house took to social media to share the news with a teaser poster that hints at a darker theme.
Excited to collaborate with exceptional talent like Dhanush: Ganesh
Renowned music composer GV Prakash Kumar, who has previously collaborated with Dhanush on several successful soundtracks, will be composing the music for this film. Ganesh expressed his excitement about working on the project in a statement. He said, "It's always a pleasure to collaborate with exceptional talent like Dhanush, Vignesh Raja and GV Prakash." "At Vels Film International, we strive to bring meaningful and entertaining cinema to audiences."
Dhanush has multiple projects lined up
Dhanush was last seen in the pan-India thriller Kuberaa, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna Akkineni , and Jim Sarbh. He will next appear in Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein and will also play the lead in former president APJ Abdul Kalam in a biopic by Om Raut. The official title and further details of Dhanush's 54th film are yet to be revealed by the makers.