Kamal Haasan postpones 'Thug Life' audio launch amid India-Pakistan tensions
What's the story
Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has postponed the audio launch for his upcoming movie, Thug Life, which was scheduled for May 16.
The event will now take place on a date to be announced later, amid escalations between India and Pakistan.
In a statement titled Art can wait. India comes first, Haasan pointed to the current state of heightened alert as the reason for rescheduling.
Solidarity
Haasan expressed support for the armed forces
Haasan also extended his support to the armed forces in his statement.
He said, "As our soldiers stand firm on the frontlines with unflinching courage in defense of our motherland, I believe it is a time for quiet solidarity, not celebration."
The actor added, "Celebration must make way for reflection," and a new date for the audio launch will be announced later.
Twitter Post
'Art can wait'
“Art can wait. Nation comes first.” #KamalHaasan@vpraja03@Kamaladdict7@nancy_prisilda@pdksenthilkumar@rajaputthiran1@SaiPozhilan@MathankamalTUTY@Nelsondas_G@lakshman1425pic.twitter.com/Y8QplnknfQ— Moorthi Siva (@moorthisiva36) May 9, 2025
Film details
'Thug Life' to release on June 5
Directed by Mani Ratnam, Thug Life is being touted as a pan-Indian project and has an ensemble cast of Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Abhirami, and Nasser, among others.
The film reunites Haasan and Ratnam 33 years after they collaborated on Nayakan.
Although the audio launch has been postponed, the movie will still release on June 5.