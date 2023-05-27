Entertainment

Cannes 2023 lookbook: Anushka Sharma's new look draws mixed reactions

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 27, 2023, 05:06 pm 2 min read

Anushka Sharma dazzles in a pink satin off-shoulder top at Cannes bash

Amidst the glitz and glamor of the Cannes Film Festival, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma made her much-awaited debut on Friday. The actor made a stunning appearance on the coveted red carpet in a breathtaking silver-white ivory gown with exquisite embellishments. While her debut left audiences awestruck, it was Sharma's outfit for a vibrant soirée at Cannes that sparked humorous reactions across the internet.

Sharma stunned in pink off-shoulder top at Cannes bash

Following her red-carpet debut, Sharma reportedly attended a L'Oréal Paris event at Cannes for which she adorned a mesmerizing pink satin off-shoulder top, paired with shimmering black bottoms, creating a perfect balance of glamor and sophistication. Enhancing the ensemble were two thin satin trains gracefully cascading from the back. To complete the captivating look, Sharma opted for a sleek low ponytail and minimal makeup.

Netizens reacted to Sharma's outfit; called it 'baby's dress!'

After Sharma dropped her pictures on social media, the fashion-based Instagram account Diet Sabya conducted a poll, raising questions about the execution of the actor's outfit. In Instagram Stories, it queried, "Okay, I understand the concept, but did the execution land?" Meanwhile, a fan page on Instagram also shared Sharma's pictures. In response, a user commented, "That top looks like a baby's dress!"

Sharma's ensemble evoked mixed reactions

On Twitter, a user commented on Sharma's pictures, stating, "Why are you wearing a pink thela (polybag)." Meanwhile, another user expressed disappointment, saying, "This is not a dress to wear at Cannes. She couldn't pull the red carpet." Notably, Sharma is a brand ambassador of L'Oreal and is representing the brand at Cannes. However, Sharma's new look received praise from some netizens, too.

Sharma attended Cannes to honor women in cinema

Sharma attended the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival to honor women in cinema alongside Academy Award-winning actor Kate Winslet. Her debut was confirmed when Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, recently visited Emmanuel Lenain, the French Ambassador to India, at the French Embassy in New Delhi. Sharing a photo from their meeting, Lenain revealed that Sharma would be gracing the festival.