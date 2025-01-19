What's the story

Led by Aravind Srinivas, artificial intelligence (AI) search engine start-up Perplexity AI has pitched a merger with TikTok in the US.

The company's bid was submitted to TikTok's parent company ByteDance yesterday.

The proposed new entity would include Perplexity, TikTok US and new capital partners.

This would improve user experience on both platforms, and give Perplexity AI valuable insights in the growing AI-powered search sector.