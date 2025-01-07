What's the story

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has announced the company's ambitious plan to train 10 million Indians in artificial intelligence (AI) skills by 2030.

The initiative is part of the ADVANTA(I)GE India project, which was launched in 2024 with an initial goal of training two million individuals by 2025.

Microsoft has already surpassed its initial goal by training 2.4 million people, 65% of whom are women and 74% from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.