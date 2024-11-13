Microsoft is killing your favorite Windows 11 apps: Here's why
Microsoft has announced that it will be ending support for its Mail, Calendar, and People apps on Windows 11 by the end of this year. The tech giant has been migrating users of these popular apps to the new Outlook for Windows app over the last few months. Now, the company has set a final support date for these apps as December 31.
Microsoft warns users about discontinued apps
Microsoft has also warned users who haven't switched to the new Outlook app yet. The company said that after the end of support date, these users "will no longer be able to send and receive email using Windows Mail and Calendar." This is all part of Microsoft's larger plan to replace all existing versions of Outlook with a new web-based app.
Microsoft's new Outlook app: A replacement for desktop version
The new web-based Outlook app, which officially launched in August, is also designed to replace the full desktop version of Outlook eventually. Microsoft plans to give enterprise customers 12-month notice before starting the transition away from the desktop version. However, existing installs of classic Outlook via perpetual and subscription licenses will continue to receive support until at least 2029.
Microsoft's phased transition to new Outlook app
Microsoft's transition to the new Outlook app will start with the discontinuation of Mail and Calendar apps in Windows 11 later this year. This will be followed by an opt-out phase for Outlook on Windows. The company has given a detailed timeline for this transition, detailing its plans for the gradual shift to the new web-based platform.