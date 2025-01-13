Biden, Netanyahu discuss potential ceasefire, hostage release in Gaza
What's the story
United States President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have reportedly discussed a potential ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza.
The two leaders spoke over the phone on Sunday, with Netanyahu updating Biden on the progress of ceasefire talks being mediated in Doha.
The terms set by the Israeli delegation were also communicated to Biden during this call, Reuters reported.
Deal progress
'Very close' to finalizing deal: Sullivan
Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security advisor, said they were "very close" to finalizing a deal. However, he added that no agreement had been reached due to Hamas's "intransigent" stance.
"We are still determined to use every day we have in office to get this done and we are not, by any stretch of imagination, setting this aside," Sullivan told CNN.
Transition talks
Incoming Trump administration involved in negotiations
Speaking on Fox News, Vice President-elect JD Vance hinted that a deal for releasing US hostages could be announced in the final days of the Biden administration.
He added, "Regardless of when that deal is struck, it will be because people are terrified that there are going to be consequences for Hamas."
Steve Witkoff, incoming Middle East envoy for President-elect Donald Trump, is also involved in negotiations in Doha with US, Egypt, and Qatar mediators.
Sticking points
Hamas's demand and US optimism for a deal
Hamas said on Tuesday that it will release remaining hostages if Israel ends its military presence in Gaza.
However, both parties continue to accuse each other of obstructing peace efforts.
Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had expressed optimism about reaching a deal—saying they were "very close"—before handing over diplomatic responsibilities to the incoming Trump administration.
In related developments, Netanyahu also approved sending Mossad director David Barnea to Qatar to negotiate a ceasefire with Hamas.