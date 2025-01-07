LG's AI assistant can adjust room temperature when you cough
What's the story
LG has unveiled its futuristic vision, "Life's Good 24/7 with Affectionate Intelligence," at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025.
The innovative concept, which aims to revolutionize everyday life by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), was introduced by the company's CEO William Cho.
He emphasized that their approach to AI goes beyond mere technology and focuses on enhancing customer experiences.
AI integration
LG's AI vision: A blend of technology and customer experience
LG's "Affectionate Intelligence" aims to understand and empathize with customers, offering a more personalized experience.
Cho said, "At LG, we're seamlessly integrating AI into physical living spaces around us."
He added that this integration goes beyond homes to mobility, commercial sectors, and even virtual spaces.
The idea is to harmonize devices and services in these areas for enhanced customer value.
AI assistant
LG FURON: The AI agent enhancing everyday life
As part of its customer-centric approach, LG has also introduced an AI agent named LG FURON.
This innovative assistant, built on large language models, uses real-time spatial sensing to understand customer patterns.
LG FURON can adapt to users' needs in real-time by understanding the context and coordinating devices and services for a tailored experience.
User experience
LG FURON's role in home entertainment and daily life
LG FURON has been designed to make our lives easier by providing suggestions according to our behavior.
For example, it can set room temperature if it hears you cough or remind you of your family members' health appointments.
On the home entertainment side, LG FURON can analyze your preferences and environment to suggest personalized content and set audio for the best listening experience.