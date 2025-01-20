What's the story

OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman has dismissed speculation about his company's imminent release of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

In an X post, he addressed the escalating rumors, stating unequivocally that they will not be launching AGI next month.

"Twitter hype is out of control again. We are not gonna deploy AGI next month, nor have we built it," he clarified in his post.

Altman also urged followers to temper their expectations by "100x."