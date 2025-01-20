Sam Altman denies AGI launch rumors—but hints at 'cool stuff'
What's the story
OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman has dismissed speculation about his company's imminent release of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).
In an X post, he addressed the escalating rumors, stating unequivocally that they will not be launching AGI next month.
"Twitter hype is out of control again. We are not gonna deploy AGI next month, nor have we built it," he clarified in his post.
Altman also urged followers to temper their expectations by "100x."
Future prospects
Altman hints at exciting developments in AI
Despite refuting the AGI launch rumors, Altman hinted at some exciting developments on the horizon for OpenAI.
"We have some very cool stuff for you," he said in his X post.
This statement suggests that while a full-fledged AGI may not be ready for deployment, other significant advancements in AI technology could be expected from the company.
There are speculations that OpenAI may soon unveil AI super-agents with PhD-level intelligence.
Twitter Post
Take a look at Altman's post
twitter hype is out of control again.— Sam Altman (@sama) January 20, 2025
we are not gonna deploy AGI next month, nor have we built it.
we have some very cool stuff for you but pls chill and cut your expectations 100x!
AGI evolution
OpenAI's transition toward complex reasoning models
Altman has already admitted that OpenAI is moving toward more advanced reasoning models, a defining feature of AGI.
In a blog post earlier this month, he had disclosed that the firm has "transitioned into the next paradigm of models that can do complex reasoning."
This suggests that they are still evolving their AI tech, inching closer to AGI capabilities.
Impact
Altman's predictions on AGI and workforce integration
At last year's New York Times DealBook Summit, Altman had hinted AGI could become a reality within this year.
He also predicted in his blog post that we might soon see the first AI agents "join the workforce" and have a major impact on company output.
These comments highlight his faith in AGI's potential to revolutionize sectors by working alongside humans.