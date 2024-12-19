Summarize Simplifying... In short OpenAI's chatbot, ChatGPT, is now available globally on WhatsApp, making it more accessible to users.

In addition, OpenAI has launched a toll-free ChatGPT hotline in the US, offering 15 minutes of free usage.

In addition, OpenAI has launched a toll-free ChatGPT hotline in the US, offering 15 minutes of free usage.

These initiatives are part of OpenAI's commitment to increase user convenience and accessibility for its AI chatbot service.

It only supports text input

Meta AI boring? You can now use ChatGPT on WhatsApp

By Mudit Dube 09:38 am Dec 19, 202409:38 am

What's the story OpenAI has made its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, ChatGPT, more accessible by integrating it with Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp. To use this feature, all you have to do is add 1800-CHATGPT or 1800-242-8478 to your contacts. The current iteration of ChatGPT on WhatsApp only supports text input, with no fancy voice mode or visual input capabilities.

Expansion

ChatGPT's global availability and future plans

ChatGPT is now globally accessible through WhatsApp in all the regions where OpenAI offers its chatbot services. You don't need a separate account for this service. OpenAI is also working on a way to authenticate existing users on WhatsApp, but the timeline for the launch of this feature hasn't been disclosed yet.

Hotline launch

OpenAI introduces ChatGPT hotline in the US

Along with the WhatsApp integration, OpenAI has also launched a ChatGPT hotline in the US at 1800-242-8478. The toll-free number works with any phone, be it a smartphone or an old flip phone. Users will be given 15 minutes of free ChatGPT usage via this hotline, with the option to log into their accounts for more time.

Accessibility pledge

OpenAI's commitment to making ChatGPT more accessible

Kevin Weil, Chief Product Officer at OpenAI, said during the company's recent 12 Days of OpenAI livestream that they are "only just getting started on making ChatGPT more accessible to everyone." He noted that both the WhatsApp integration and hotline services were conceived during a recent hack week held by the company. This is part of OpenAI's broader initiative to increase accessibility and user convenience for its AI chatbot service.