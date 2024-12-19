Meta AI boring? You can now use ChatGPT on WhatsApp
OpenAI has made its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, ChatGPT, more accessible by integrating it with Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp. To use this feature, all you have to do is add 1800-CHATGPT or 1800-242-8478 to your contacts. The current iteration of ChatGPT on WhatsApp only supports text input, with no fancy voice mode or visual input capabilities.
ChatGPT's global availability and future plans
ChatGPT is now globally accessible through WhatsApp in all the regions where OpenAI offers its chatbot services. You don't need a separate account for this service. OpenAI is also working on a way to authenticate existing users on WhatsApp, but the timeline for the launch of this feature hasn't been disclosed yet.
OpenAI introduces ChatGPT hotline in the US
Along with the WhatsApp integration, OpenAI has also launched a ChatGPT hotline in the US at 1800-242-8478. The toll-free number works with any phone, be it a smartphone or an old flip phone. Users will be given 15 minutes of free ChatGPT usage via this hotline, with the option to log into their accounts for more time.
OpenAI's commitment to making ChatGPT more accessible
Kevin Weil, Chief Product Officer at OpenAI, said during the company's recent 12 Days of OpenAI livestream that they are "only just getting started on making ChatGPT more accessible to everyone." He noted that both the WhatsApp integration and hotline services were conceived during a recent hack week held by the company. This is part of OpenAI's broader initiative to increase accessibility and user convenience for its AI chatbot service.