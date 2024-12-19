Summarize Simplifying... In short OpenAI has introduced a new feature allowing users to interact with ChatGPT via a 15-minute free call each month, even without an internet connection.

The company is also working on integrating WhatsApp for a more personalized experience.

The service is currently limited to the US

No internet? You can now talk to ChatGPT over call

By Akash Pandey 10:19 am Dec 19, 202410:19 am

What's the story OpenAI has launched a new feature that lets you interact with its AI chatbot, ChatGPT, over the phone. The service, called 1800-CHATGPT, can be accessed by calling the US number (1800-242-8478) or messaging on WhatsApp. With this move, the company hopes to offer an easy and affordable way for users to explore ChatGPT.

User accessibility

Free usage and personalization plans

The new call feature provides users with 15 minutes of free usage every month. No account is needed to use the service through the 1800 number. However, OpenAI said in a livestream that it is working on integrating WhatsApp messages with ChatGPT credentials for a more personalized experience. The company also clarified that the phone calls won't be used to train the chatbot, ensuring user privacy.

Tech details

Technology behind the new feature

The 1800 number is powered by OpenAI's Realtime API, while the WhatsApp functionality employs GPT-4o mini via an integration with the WhatsApp API. The 15-minute limit is per phone number per month, meaning you can extend your usage time by using multiple Google Voice numbers. This innovative approach seeks to make AI more accessible to beginners by providing a simplified version of ChatGPT than its web-based platform.

User guidance

OpenAI's advice for advanced users

For advanced users needing more features, higher usage limits, and personalization options, OpenAI recommends sticking to their regular ChatGPT accounts via traditional means. The company also announced ChatGPT Search will now be available to all users with an account on OpenAI's mobile apps and website. This comes as a strategic move toward redefining the search experience with an AI-driven alternative to conventional search engines.