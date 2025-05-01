What's the story

Sam Altman's eye-scanning identity verification project, World, has officially started its operations in the US.

The company, co-founded by Altman in 2019 as Worldcoin, aims to offer a global identity verification system using iris scans and blockchain technology to fight against fraud and bots.

The innovative venture is now available at six retail locations across the country: Austin, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Nashville, Miami, and San Francisco.

The launch is being handled by Tools for Humanity, the Altman-founded start-up behind World.