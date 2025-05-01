What's the story

A major security flaw, called 'AirBorne,' has been found in Apple's AirPlay software development kit (SDK), putting millions of devices around the globe at risk.

The vulnerability, revealed by cybersecurity firm Oligo, impacts Apple's proprietary radio-based protocol for local wireless communication.

It could let hackers breach third-party devices like speakers, receivers, set-top boxes, or smart TVs connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the hacker's device.