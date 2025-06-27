Page Loader
Apple overhauls App Store rules in EU to avoid fine
By Mudit Dube
Jun 27, 2025
10:34 am
What's the story

Apple has announced changes to its App Store policies and fees in the European Union. The decision comes after the bloc's antitrust regulators asked the tech giant to eliminate commercial barriers that prevent customers from making purchases outside of its store. The new rules are aimed at helping Apple avoid a potential €500 million fine threatened by EU regulators in April.

Fee changes

Apple's new tier-based system

Under the revised rules, developers will now pay a processing fee based on a new tier system: 13% for full access to App Store features (Tier 2) and 5% for basic features (Tier 1). For developers who redirect customers to make payments outside of the App Store, a 5% Core Technology Commission will be charged.

Link usage

Apple plans to appeal against EU's decision

The updated rules also give developers the freedom to use as many links as they want to redirect users toward external payment methods. This change is part of Apple's effort to comply with EU regulations and provide more flexibility to developers on its platform. Apple still plans on appealing the penalty served to it for violating EU's DMA rules.