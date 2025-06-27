Apple overhauls App Store rules in EU to avoid fine

Under the revised rules, developers will now pay a processing fee based on a new tier system: 13% for full access to App Store features (Tier 2) and 5% for basic features (Tier 1). For developers who redirect customers to make payments outside of the App Store, a 5% Core Technology Commission will be charged.

Link usage

Apple plans to appeal against EU's decision

The updated rules also give developers the freedom to use as many links as they want to redirect users toward external payment methods. This change is part of Apple's effort to comply with EU regulations and provide more flexibility to developers on its platform. Apple still plans on appealing the penalty served to it for violating EU's DMA rules.