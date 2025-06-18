All your videos on Facebook are now Reels
What's the story
Facebook is rebranding its "video" tab to "Reels," a move that will see all videos on the platform categorized as Reels, regardless of their length or format.
The change is aimed at simplifying the video-sharing process for users.
Previously, they had to choose between posting a video or a Reel, but now, that distinction will be eliminated.
Shift
A part of Meta's strategy
The change comes as part of Meta's strategy to streamline video content on its platform.
Now, all videos will be classified as Reels, regardless of their length or orientation.
"You'll be able to create and share Reels of any length or orientation, whether it's a quick, 30-second vertical clip or an in-depth, 20-minute plus horizontal episode," Meta explained.
Tab transformation
'Video' tab on Facebook will also be replaced
Along with classifying all videos as Reels, Facebook is also changing the name of its "video" tab to the "Reels" tab.
The company says this update won't affect what videos are recommended to users.
Instead, it plans to simplify the publishing process by merging the experiences of uploading a video and posting a Reel into one simplified flow with more creative tools.
Reels expansion
No length or format restrictions on Reels
Facebook has also announced that there will be no length or format restrictions on Reels.
This means users can post all kinds of video content - short, long, or live.
The company says this change is part of its plan to make the platform a home for all types of video content, not just short ones like Instagram's current policy.
Update rollout
Update to be rolled out gradually
The update will be rolled out gradually across the globe to profiles and pages over the coming months.
Existing video content on the platform will remain unchanged, while new uploads after the change will automatically be classified as Reels.
Users will also get more creative tools with this update and have control over their audience settings for who can see their Reels.