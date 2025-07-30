Where are tsunami warnings and watches issued in US? 

A magnitude 8.8 earthquake off Russia 's Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday triggered tsunami alerts across Alaska, Hawaii, and the contiguous United States's west coast. The National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC) issued warnings, advisories, and watches after the quake struck at 7:24pm ET near Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia. Reid Wolcott of the Seattle weather service called it "a significant, real event," with Alaska being in immediate danger.

Alaska alerts Advisories issued for Alaska's remote Aleutian Islands The NTWC issued tsunami advisories and warnings for Alaska's remote Aleutian Islands. Possible tsunami activity was forecasted at Shemya Island from 4:46pm, Alaskan Day Time. The forecast also included Adak Island from 5:46pm (1.2-2.2ft) and Saint Paul Island from 7:06pm, about 760 miles west of Anchorage. The maximum height of potential tsunami waves forecasted for these regions are less than 3 foot.

Hawaii alert Hawaii, West Coast also on alert The Hawaiian Islands were also placed under a statewide tsunami warning on July 29, with possible damage across all coastlines. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency emphasized the urgency of taking protective measures. A tsunami advisory was issued for the entire West Coast, including Washington state, Oregon, California, southern Alaska, and the Alaska Peninsula.

West Coast alerts Warnings for Oregon, California coastlines The NTWC also issued tsunami warnings for coastal areas of Oregon and California. The warning stretches from the Stateline border to Cape Mendocino in Northern California's Humboldt County. In San Diego, authorities advised against widespread inundation but warned of dangerous ocean currents along the coast. Meteorologists highlighted past incidents where such currents led to fatalities, stressing caution during this event.

Pacific islands Alerts issued for Pacific islands Tsunami alerts were also issued for the Pacific Islands, including Northern Mariana Islands such as Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan. The US Geological Survey experts had warned of a potential threat to these regions. The National Weather Service categorizes tsunami alerts into four levels: warning, advisory, watch, and information statement. Each level indicates the severity of the threat and the necessary actions to be taken by local authorities and residents.