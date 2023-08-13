Maui wildfire death toll hits 89, US's deadliest natural disaster

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 13, 2023 | 12:39 pm 2 min read

The devastating Maui wildfire, rapidly spreading in Hawaii state of the United States (US), reportedly due to very dry conditions triggered by a drought combined with powerful winds, has claimed the lives of at least 89 people so far. With the death toll climbing, the wildfire in Maui is now the deadliest natural disaster in the US in more than a century, said reports.

Death toll to continue to rise: Hawaii governor

During a press conference, Hawaii Governor Josh Green warned on Saturday (local time) that the number of fatalities "will continue to rise" as recovery crews continue to search burned-out homes and businesses with cadaver dogs. "It's (toll) going to continue to rise; I'm going to brace people for that. A lot of people are stunned; they're traumatized," Hawaii News Now quoted Green as saying.

86% of buildings exposed to wildfire were residential: Report

According to the news outlet ABC News, Pacific Disaster Center reported that a total of 2,719 structures were exposed to the wildfire in Maui's Lahaina. Of these, as many as 2,207 structures were destroyed or damaged, while almost 2,170 acres were burned. Out of all the buildings exposed to the devasting fire, 86% were residential.

Maui County Police orders evacuation in Kaanapali

In a public announcement due to the wildfire, the Maui County Police ordered evacuations in the western Maui community of Kaanapali on Saturday. On Facebook, it stated, "There is a fire in West Maui, residents in the Kaanapali are currently being evacuated... No unauthorized personnel is allowed in the burnt-out disaster zone. Violators will be removed from the area and may face arrest."

Details on previous devastating fires in US

It is worth noting that the latest death toll in the Maui wildfire has surpassed the toll of the Camp Fire in northern California, which claimed the lives of nearly 85 people in 2018. Over a century earlier, the 1918 Cloquet fire in a drought-hit Minnesota ravaged several rural communities, killing hundreds and destroying thousands of homes, reported Associated Press (AP).

