'Barbie' designers killed in wrong-way crash on Italian highway 

Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi, two of the most celebrated designers behind the iconic Barbie brand, were tragically killed in a car accident in Italy on Sunday. The duo was involved in a head-on collision with an elderly driver who was going the wrong way on the Turin-Milan highway. The crash also claimed the life of Egidio Ceriani, 82, who was driving over 129km per hour when he collided with Paglino and Grossi's SUV.

Tribute issued Mattel paid tribute to the late designers Mattel, the parent company of Barbie, paid tribute to the designers on social media. The statement read, "The Barbie team is heartbroken by the loss of Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi." It described them as "two treasured creators and Mattel collaborators who brought joy and artistry to the world of Barbie as Magia2000." Their contributions included designing celebrity dolls such as Lady Gaga, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cher, Sophia Loren and Madonna.

Accident details Paglino and Grossi were on a trip to the lake The accident also killed one Amodio Valerio Giurni, who was traveling with Paglino and Grossi. His wife, Silvia Moramacro, survived but was hospitalized in critical condition. The two couples were old friends and were reportedly on a trip to the lake when the accident happened near Mesero, about 31km west of Milan.