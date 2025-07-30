'Barbie' designers killed in wrong-way crash on Italian highway
What's the story
Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi, two of the most celebrated designers behind the iconic Barbie brand, were tragically killed in a car accident in Italy on Sunday. The duo was involved in a head-on collision with an elderly driver who was going the wrong way on the Turin-Milan highway. The crash also claimed the life of Egidio Ceriani, 82, who was driving over 129km per hour when he collided with Paglino and Grossi's SUV.
Tribute issued
Mattel paid tribute to the late designers
Mattel, the parent company of Barbie, paid tribute to the designers on social media. The statement read, "The Barbie team is heartbroken by the loss of Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi." It described them as "two treasured creators and Mattel collaborators who brought joy and artistry to the world of Barbie as Magia2000." Their contributions included designing celebrity dolls such as Lady Gaga, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cher, Sophia Loren and Madonna.
Accident details
Paglino and Grossi were on a trip to the lake
The accident also killed one Amodio Valerio Giurni, who was traveling with Paglino and Grossi. His wife, Silvia Moramacro, survived but was hospitalized in critical condition. The two couples were old friends and were reportedly on a trip to the lake when the accident happened near Mesero, about 31km west of Milan.
Design impact
Their work included creating unique dolls inspired by famous paintings
Paglino and Grossi were pioneers in their field, becoming the first non-American artist duo to design a souvenir Barbie doll in 2006. Their work included creating unique dolls inspired by famous paintings from artists like Vincent Van Gogh, Frida Kahlo and Piet Mondrian. One of their creations even sold for around $15,000 at a charity auction in 2015.