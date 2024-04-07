Next Article

The new feature is gradually rolling out to Google Wallet users

Google Wallet rolls out 'automatically add linked passes' feature

By Akash Pandey 11:56 am Apr 07, 202411:56 am

What's the story Google's mobile payment service, Google Wallet, is expanding its capabilities with the introduction of a new feature called "Automatically add linked passes." This innovative feature is part of a new "Passes" sub-section within the Google Wallet settings on Android. The setting, which is activated by default, allows pass providers to integrate related event tickets, offers, promotions, and more into their existing passes seamlessly.

Functionality

Understanding the feature

The "Automatically add linked passes" feature is designed to enhance the user experience by allowing you to distribute additional passes to users who already have your existing pass within their Google Wallet. Providers also have the option to pre-link passes with a primary pass when a user saves the latter. This new functionality aims to provide seamless integration of related event tickets, promotions, and offers.

User alert

It enhances user notification and integration

Google has clarified that the "Auto Linked Pass is grouped with the primary pass with an alert above the primary pass notifying the user that a new pass has been linked." This feature is compatible with various pass types such as Event, Transit, Boarding, Offer, Loyalty, Gift card, and Generic. It can be used to link offers to existing loyalty cards or meal vouchers with boarding passes or even event tickets.

Information

User control and rollout

Despite potential concerns about misuse for unwanted promotions, users have the choice to disable the automatic linking feature. The new preference was first noticed in Google Wallet's version 24.10.x, and appears to have been rolled out more extensively than previously introduced Verification settings.