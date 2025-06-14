Lokesh Kanagaraj trains in martial arts for debut acting role
What's the story
Leading Tamil filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is preparing for his acting debut in an action entertainer directed by Arun Matheswaran.
The filmmaker is currently doing an intensive martial-arts training in Thailand for this role, said reports.
The film marks a significant shift from his usual behind-the-camera work to a challenging on-screen performance.
Dual roles
Kanagaraj is also busy with 'Coolie' post-production
While training, Kanagaraj is also overseeing the post-production of the incredibly hyped film Coolie, starring superstar Rajinikanth.
The film is set to release on August 14 and has already created a buzz due to its star-studded cast and unique storyline centered around gold smuggling.
After completing Matheswaran's film, Kanagaraj will reportedly move on to Kaithi 2 with Karthi in the lead role.
Film status
'Coolie' not part of LCU, confirms Kanagaraj
Despite rumors, Kanagaraj has confirmed that Coolie will be a standalone film and not part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).
The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures, featuring music by Anirudh Ravichander.
With all the excitment around Coolie, Kanagaraj is set to add another blockbuster to his extensive list of hits.