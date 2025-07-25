'Fantastic Four' review: Vanessa Kirby is show-stealer in superhero saga

The Fantastic Four: First Steps marks the beginning of the MCU 's Phase Six. Directed by Matt Shakman, it is headlined by Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn. Entertaining, funny, well-acted, and supported by jaw-dropping visuals, the movie gives these beloved superheroes the treatment they deserve. It is not without its flaws, but overall, it makes for a fun, thrilling superhero film.

Plot Marvel's first family is up against a powerful villain Set against the backdrop of a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic world, Fantastic Four focuses on superheroes Reed (Pascal), Sue (Kirby), Ben (Moss-Bachrach), and Johnny (Quinn). While Reed and Sue prepare for their first baby's arrival, they are threatened by Galactus, a planet-devouring being, who demands their child if they want Earth to be spared. Can the superheroes save the Earth before time runs out?

#1 No MCU knowledge? No problem Whether you are a new viewer or a lifelong fan, the film has enough allure to pull you in. You need no prior knowledge to get into the movie, so there's no extra pressure to compare notes constantly. In the words of Marvel honcho Kevin Feige, "It's the first standalone [film] that we've done, setting up its own new, established universe."

#2 You consistently work alongside this team In movies such as these, you always know the ending: the good guys win, the bad guys lose. What, then, makes such movies worthwhile is the characters' journeys, vulnerabilities, strengths, flaws, set pieces, and interpersonal camaraderie. Here, too, you can easily figure out the chain of events, and yet, the movie always remains watchable and enthralling. You are sucked into this world easily.

#3 The film gets progressively better The humor is a hit-and-miss initially (when the movie, too, is on shaky ground), but it gets better eventually. Moreover, Fantastic Four is also watchable because of its tender, warm moments. It doesn't always need to rely on action sequences; the infinite love between Sue and Reed, the camaraderie between Johnny and Ben, and the overall dramatic parts keep the film going.

#4 Always remains realistic and grounded Motherhood is a power like no other, and Fantastic Four knows this all too well. Sue's baby, Franklin, eventually becomes her real superpower: one she is perhaps the most proud of, and she cuts a powerful figure saving the world (literally) with her baby by her side. It also helps that Kirby comes across as the most confident and stellar performer of the lot.

#5 What is the price of fame? Another aspect Fantastic Four does well is showing the unbelievable rise and painful fall of the superheroes when everyone turns against them. They are celebrities, and naturally, nobody has a more notorious, public, harsher fall than them. So, they are scrutinized and put under the scanner over and over again. The film perhaps asks: What is the eventual cost of responsibility, of fame?

#6 Aspects where it could have been better Despite all its merits, however, Fantastic Four evidently limps in some places. It takes some time to settle in the beginning, struggles to tie its loose ends, and doesn't know what to do with its supporting cast (Sarah Niles, Natasha Lyonne). The film sometimes moves too fast for its own good, glossing over some important plot points, leaving us confused about the narrative.