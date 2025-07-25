'Stranger Things': The surprising influences behind the hit show

Stranger Things has bewitched us with its perfect mix of sci-fi and nostalgia. The Duffer Brothers, who created the show, have taken inspiration from a myriad of things to write its riveting episodes. Be it from classic movies or real-life incidents, these influences have turned the series into a cultural phenomenon. Knowing these inspirations gives us a glimpse of the creative process behind one of TV's most amazing shows.

Drive 1 'E The influence of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is most apparent in Stranger Things, especially in the childhood adventure and friendship. The bond between the young characters is reminiscent of Spielberg's film, highlighting themes of loyalty and courage. Bicycles as a mode of transport for kids further echoes this connection, inducing a sense of nostalgia in viewers acquainted with 1980s cinema.

Drive 2 Stephen King's influence Stephen King's novels have heavily influenced Stranger Things, particularly in terms of setting and character development. The small-town vibe of King's novels adds an eerily familiar sense to supernatural occurrences. From telekinesis to mysterious government experiments, everything draws direct parallels to King's storytelling, enhancing the show's suspenseful narrative.

Drive 3 Real-life experiments: MKULTRA The infamous MKUltra experiments conducted by the CIA during the Cold War serve as a chilling inspiration for some of the plotlines in Stranger Things. These real-life events, which involved mind control research on unwitting subjects, parallel Dr. Brenner's experiments on Eleven in the show. This historical reference adds depth to the storyline by grounding it in reality, while maintaining its fictional allure.

Drive 4 Classic horror films influence Classic films from the likes of John Carpenter have also left their mark on Stranger Things. The use of synth-heavy music scores pays homage to Carpenter's iconic soundtracks while enhancing tension throughout the episodes. Visual elements such as dimly lit settings and suspenseful pacing reflect techniques from classic cinema, contributing to an immersive viewing experience that'll keep you sitting on the edge of your seat.