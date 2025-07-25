'Ace of Hearts': New video-game helps youth navigate childhood trauma

A team of game designers from Cornwall has developed a "serious" video game, Ace of Hearts, to help young people deal with adverse childhood experiences. The game tackles issues such as bereavement, poverty, and substance abuse. It was designed by developers at the University of Falmouth, UK , in collaboration with young people as part of a £35 million UK-wide program focused on youth mental health.

Game purpose Main goal is to spark conversations afterward The primary goal of Ace of Hearts is to spark conversations about mental health. Graham Smith, a software designer at Falmouth University, emphasized this point, saying, "The main purpose of the game is to get people to talk about it afterwards." He also stressed the importance of being cautious and empathetic while dealing with such sensitive topics in games.

Youth perspective Gaming can be used to help, says a 14-year-old Ainaya, a 14-year-old who attended a youth mental health event at Falmouth University, shared her thoughts on gaming. She said, "I definitely think gaming can be used to help, especially when you meet new people." Ainaya highlighted how it can be easier for young people to talk about their problems in a gaming environment rather than with professionals they have to wait long for.