What's the story

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched its 100th mission, achieving a major milestone in India's space exploration journey.

The early morning launch on Wednesday was the first under the leadership of ISRO Chairman V Narayanan, who took office on January 16.

Narayanan was happy with the success of the mission, saying the satellite was "precisely injected into the required orbit."

This mission also marks ISRO's maiden venture for the year 2025.