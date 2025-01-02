Summarize Simplifying... In short India's ISRO is set to launch a US satellite that will revolutionize mobile communication by enabling voice calls directly from space.

The satellite, manufactured by Texas-based AST SpaceMobile, will use unique technology to connect directly with ordinary cell phones, offering broadband internet services.

This commercial venture, led by New Space India Limited, will compete with existing providers like Starlink and OneWeb. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Can your smartphone call from space? ISRO says very soon

By Mudit Dube 01:08 pm Jan 02, 202501:08 pm

What's the story The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up to launch a massive American communications satellite, one that would enable phone calls through direct connectivity from space. The idea is revolutionary and a far cry from the current satellite telephony services. The mission, scheduled for February or March, will be the first time a US company launches such a huge communications satellite on an Indian rocket.

Technological breakthrough

Satellite to revolutionize mobile communication

The American communications satellite is expected to revolutionize mobile communication by allowing voice calls directly from space. India's Science Minister, Dr. Jitendra Singh, said, "In February or March we will be launching a US satellite for mobile communication; this satellite will enable voice communication on mobile phones. It will be an interesting mission." The launch is expected to take place at Sriharikota, with Texas-based AST SpaceMobile speculated to be the potential manufacturer of the communications satellite.

Connectivity advancement

AST SpaceMobile's unique technology

AST SpaceMobile's tech enables any smartphone to make voice calls, a major leap from other satellite-based internet and voice call firms that need specific handsets or special terminals. The company intends to use ISRO's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) to launch a single Block 2 of the Bluebird satellite. This satellite, weighing around 6,000kg and sporting a massive 64 square-meter antenna, will connect directly with ordinary cell phones and offer broadband internet services.

NSIL's role

New Space India Limited spearheads commercial launch

The upcoming launch is a purely commercial venture led by New Space India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of the Department of Space. This new satellite-based direct-to-mobile connectivity will compete with existing providers like Starlink and OneWeb, both of which use large constellations to provide broadband internet connectivity. However, AST SpaceMobile's strategy differs as it plans to deploy larger satellites, potentially requiring a smaller constellation.