How to remove a broadcast list from WhatsApp
WhatsApp's broadcast feature allows you to send the same message to multiple contacts simultaneously. However, you might need to delete a broadcast list if it's no longer relevant or you want to declutter your WhatsApp. This guide will walk you through the simple steps to delete a broadcast list on your Android device.
Follow these steps to delete broadcast list
Launch WhatsApp, tap on the "Chats" option and then select the "Broadcast Lists" tab. Find the specific broadcast list you wish to delete and long-press on it until a menu appears. Tap on the "Delete" option. A confirmation message will pop up. Tap "Delete" again. Also, check the box if you'd like to delete media received from the device gallery.
Things to remember
Deleting a broadcast list will remove it from your WhatsApp and prevent you from sending messages to that group of contacts using that specific list. However, you can always create a new broadcast list with different contacts if needed.