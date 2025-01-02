Summarize Simplifying... In short To remove a broadcast list from WhatsApp, simply go to "Chats", select "Broadcast Lists", and long-press the list you want to delete.

Confirm your decision by tapping "Delete" twice.

Remember, this action will stop you from messaging that group of contacts through this list, but you can always create a new one if needed. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Broadcast feature allows you to send the same message to multiple contacts simultaneously

How to remove a broadcast list from WhatsApp

By Mudit Dube 12:12 pm Jan 02, 202512:12 pm

What's the story WhatsApp's broadcast feature allows you to send the same message to multiple contacts simultaneously. However, you might need to delete a broadcast list if it's no longer relevant or you want to declutter your WhatsApp. This guide will walk you through the simple steps to delete a broadcast list on your Android device.

Process

Follow these steps to delete broadcast list

Launch WhatsApp, tap on the "Chats" option and then select the "Broadcast Lists" tab. Find the specific broadcast list you wish to delete and long-press on it until a menu appears. Tap on the "Delete" option. A confirmation message will pop up. Tap "Delete" again. Also, check the box if you'd like to delete media received from the device gallery.

Key points

Things to remember

Deleting a broadcast list will remove it from your WhatsApp and prevent you from sending messages to that group of contacts using that specific list. However, you can always create a new broadcast list with different contacts if needed.